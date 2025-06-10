Is Mark Zuckerberg building a Superhuman AI with Meta’s new AGI dream team? Here's what report suggests…

Meta Platforms, under Mark Zuckerberg's leadership, is reportedly focusing on artificial general intelligence by forming a new research unit and recruiting top researchers. This shift could follow a major investment in Scale AI and aims to address concerns over Meta's current AI performance.

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Jun 2025, 09:43 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive of Meta Platforms, is reportedly spearheading an ambitious push towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a form of AI designed to rival or surpass human cognitive abilities.
Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive of Meta Platforms, is reportedly spearheading an ambitious push towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a form of AI designed to rival or surpass human cognitive abilities.(Bloomberg)

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive of Meta Platforms, is reportedly spearheading an ambitious push towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a form of AI designed to rival or surpass human cognitive abilities.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Tuesday, Zuckerberg is personally overseeing the formation of a specialist unit focused on AGI research, marking a significant shift in Meta’s AI strategy. The report suggests the tech billionaire is preparing to recruit around 50 top-tier researchers, including appointing a new head of AI research to lead the initiative.

You may be interested in

Discount

47% OFF

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

    Amazon

    ₹18990

    ₹35990

    Get This

    Discount

    79% OFF

    Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      Amazon

      ₹3699

      ₹17800

      Get This

      Discount

      74% OFF

      Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

        Amazon

        ₹2833

        ₹11000

        Get This

        Discount

        55% OFF

        Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

        Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

          Amazon

          ₹44990

          ₹99999

          Get This

          Discount

          49% OFF

          Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

          Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

            Amazon

            ₹23999

            ₹84653.98

            Get This

            Discount

            40% OFF

            Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

            Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

              Amazon

              ₹39990

              ₹19995

              Get This

              This move coincides with Meta's anticipated multi-billion-dollar investment in Scale AI, a prominent American data-labelling company. Sources indicate that Scale AI's founder and CEO, Alexandr Wang, is expected to play a key role in the AGI project once the investment is finalised.

              While Meta has not issued an official response and Mint was unable to independently verify the report, the Bloomberg report views this development as a response to internal dissatisfaction with Meta’s current AI offerings. In particular, there has been reported frustration surrounding the performance and reception of the company’s latest large language model, Llama 4.

              Further fuelling speculation, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that Meta postponed the release of its next-generation AI system, codenamed “Behemoth”, over unresolved concerns about the model’s capabilities and potential risks.

              Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg to blow up crypto prices? Leaks reveal Meta's plans

              Meta’s intensified focus on AGI aligns with similar efforts from rivals like OpenAI, which are also courting investors and reshaping internal teams to accelerate progress in this high-stakes frontier of technology.

              In other news, Meta Platforms has also reportedly partnered with defence tech firm Anduril Industries to create advanced “mixed reality” equipment aimed at boosting soldiers’ situational awareness on the battlefield.

              According to AFP, the collaboration will integrate Meta’s expertise in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) with Anduril’s Lattice data analytics system. The resulting product—potentially in the form of AR glasses, visors, or goggles—is expected to help military personnel better interpret and respond to real-time data during operations.

              (With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

              Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

              Business NewsTechnologyNewsIs Mark Zuckerberg building a Superhuman AI with Meta’s new AGI dream team? Here's what report suggests…
              MoreLess

              Wait for it…

              Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.