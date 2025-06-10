Is Mark Zuckerberg building a Superhuman AI with Meta’s new AGI dream team? Here's what report suggests…

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive of Meta Platforms, is reportedly spearheading an ambitious push towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a form of AI designed to rival or surpass human cognitive abilities.

Advertisement

According to a Bloomberg report published on Tuesday, Zuckerberg is personally overseeing the formation of a specialist unit focused on AGI research, marking a significant shift in Meta’s AI strategy. The report suggests the tech billionaire is preparing to recruit around 50 top-tier researchers, including appointing a new head of AI research to lead the initiative.

This move coincides with Meta's anticipated multi-billion-dollar investment in Scale AI, a prominent American data-labelling company. Sources indicate that Scale AI's founder and CEO, Alexandr Wang, is expected to play a key role in the AGI project once the investment is finalised.

While Meta has not issued an official response and Mint was unable to independently verify the report, the Bloomberg report views this development as a response to internal dissatisfaction with Meta’s current AI offerings. In particular, there has been reported frustration surrounding the performance and reception of the company’s latest large language model, Llama 4.

Advertisement

Further fuelling speculation, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that Meta postponed the release of its next-generation AI system, codenamed “Behemoth”, over unresolved concerns about the model’s capabilities and potential risks.

Meta’s intensified focus on AGI aligns with similar efforts from rivals like OpenAI, which are also courting investors and reshaping internal teams to accelerate progress in this high-stakes frontier of technology.

In other news, Meta Platforms has also reportedly partnered with defence tech firm Anduril Industries to create advanced “mixed reality” equipment aimed at boosting soldiers’ situational awareness on the battlefield.

According to AFP, the collaboration will integrate Meta’s expertise in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) with Anduril’s Lattice data analytics system. The resulting product—potentially in the form of AR glasses, visors, or goggles—is expected to help military personnel better interpret and respond to real-time data during operations.

Advertisement