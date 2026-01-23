Is Microsoft 365 still down? What we know as thousands of users report outages

Microsoft's productivity suit—Microsoft 365—was down for thousands of users on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, data from outage tracker Downdetector showed.

More than 15,000 reports of outages were logged as of 1.34 am IST on 23 January.

Microsoft 365 outages on Downdetector.com

Is Microsoft 365 still down? Microsoft had earlier acknowledged the issue, saying, that “multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview” had been affected.

In an update later, the company said that it had “restored the affected infrastructure to a heathy state, further load balancing is required to mitigate impact.”

“We're rebalancing traffic across all affected infrastructure to ensure the environment enters into a balanced state. We’re proceeding as quickly as possible and this approach will help us identify any additional actions needed for recovery,” Microsoft 365 posted in its latest update at around 4 am IST on 23 January.

In yet another update as of 5.30 am IST, Microsoft 365 said, “We're continuing to refine our load balancing configurations to address residual imbalances across the environment.”

A status check on Microsoft's website, showed a “degraded performance” label for Microsoft 365, with the company saying that users could see downgraded performance on the affected services or be unable to access them altogether.

In a status page, Microsoft stated that the root cause of the problem behind the outage, writing that a “portion of dependent service infrastructure in the North America region isn't processing traffic as expected.”

Microsoft 365 current status.

How are netizens reacting to outage? “Put everything into the cloud they say, nothing can go wrong... Meanwhile, Jim @ Microsoft 365 network operations now has to walk down the hallway to reboot the Linksys router to get everyone back online.” a user on Reddit noted

“its weird. Emails amongst people in my company are fine, but anything outside coming in isnt going through” another user chipped in

“Starting an internal bet with myself to see how many people emailed me with their email problem. Not sure there are any winners in this situation though” uet another user added

Meanwhile, some users managed to find the funny side of the outage, with one user writing: “Wheee no mail flow, no logs, nothing loading still lol. Hilariously nobody noticed in our org until around 4pm est”