Is OnePlus 15R launching in India this year? OnePlus breaks silence after OnePlus 15 launch

OnePlus broke a couple of trends as it launched the OnePlus 15 in India and other global markets on Thursday. The Chinese smartphone maker usually releases its flagship in January and is also accompanied by its slightly cheaper version in the R series for the premium mid-range segment. OnePlus not only launched its flagship early but also skipped the OnePlus 15R in its launch event.

The company has now issued a clarification that the OnePlus 15R will be launching soon. The phone is expected to make its debut in December.

OnePlus 15R specifications: While OnePlus hasn't confirmed the specifications of the OnePlus 15R, the company has already launched the Ace 6 in China, which is likely to be rebranded as the 15R.

The OnePlus Ace 6 comes with a 6.83 inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with the same IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust protection rating as the OnePlus 15, but it remains to be seen if the same gets added to the 15R as well.

As for the processor, the Ace 6 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and, given OnePlus’ history of using last year's flagship processor for the R lineup, this seems like one of the most definite features for the 15R.

OnePlus Ace 6 made its debut in China in October

The OnePlus 15R will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and will ditch the alert slider from its predecessor in favour of the Plus Key. The 13R didn’t have Hasselblad branding for the cameras, but it remains to be seen if OnePlus will use its new DetailMax Engine for the 15R as well.

As for optics, the Ace 6 comes with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front of the phone features a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 7,800mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. OnePlus has refrained from providing wireless charging support on the R lineup in the past, and that is likely to remain true with this year's device as well.