Is OnePlus working on a gaming smartphone with shoulder triggers? Here's what the report suggests

After confirming the launch date for its upcoming Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones in India, OnePlus may have another device in the works, this time aimed squarely at mobile gamers. According to recent industry chatter, the Chinese tech giant is experimenting with a dedicated gaming smartphone, though it is unlikely to be released outside its domestic market.

Tipster Yogesh Brar, known for his reliable insights into the smartphone industry, revealed in a post on social media platform X that OnePlus is developing a “sub-series” of phones focused on gaming. He added that the project remains in the experimental phase, suggesting it may still be undergoing internal research and development.

What all to expect Early information hints that the rumoured handset could include high-end hardware, such as a flagship-grade processor, a substantial battery, and physical shoulder triggers, features tailored to enhance gaming performance. These triggers are expected to offer improved responsiveness and tactile feedback, features commonly found in dedicated gaming phones.

However, Brar noted that a global release for this potential gaming device appears uncertain. “The possibility of a global launch is dicey,” he said, implying the product might stay exclusive to the Chinese market should it make it to production.

If launched, the new gaming-focused device from OnePlus could join a competitive field currently led by brands like Asus and Nubia. Asus’s ROG Phone 9 series and Nubia’s Red Magic 10 Pro range are among the top choices for gamers seeking performance-oriented smartphones.