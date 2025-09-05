Is OpenAI coming for LinkedIn? ChatGPT-maker plans AI jobs platform, aims to certify 10 million workers by 2030

OpenAI, the American artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, has announced plans to launch a new jobs platform next year designed to connect employers with workers who possess AI skills. The initiative comes as concern grows over the potential impact of AI on employment, particularly in fields already experiencing disruption from automation.

Advertisement

Certification programme to train workers Alongside the jobs platform, OpenAI is preparing to introduce an AI certification programme in the coming months. The scheme aims to equip workers with practical knowledge of how AI is used in the workplace and to provide them with credentials recognised by employers. According to the company, the long-term goal is to certify 10 million Americans by the end of the decade.

White House meeting on AI and education The announcements were made on Thursday during a White House task force meeting on AI and education, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump. Senior technology industry figures, including OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Alphabet boss Sundar Pichai, attended the meeting. Sam Altman is also due to meet senior White House officials separately, underlining the political importance of AI’s role in the economy.

Advertisement

OpenAI said the jobs platform will go beyond the format of a traditional job board. Instead of companies simply posting vacancies, candidates will be able to highlight what skills they can offer, demonstrate proficiency through certification, and then be matched to businesses and public bodies with specific needs. This approach could put the company into closer competition with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, currently the dominant global platform for professional networking and recruitment.

Walmart partnership for training The certification programme is being developed in collaboration with Walmart, the United States’ largest private employer. Walmart has confirmed that all 1.6 million of its American staff will be offered training free of charge. The company already deploys AI across multiple functions, including staff scheduling, stock management and inventory ordering, and intends to expand its use further across customer service and supply chain operations. For other organisations, certification may eventually carry a cost.

Advertisement

The developments highlight the competing narratives surrounding AI’s role in the labour market. On one hand, technology firms and some employers argue that the spread of automation can reduce repetitive tasks and create new types of work. On the other hand, academics and labour advocates warn that significant categories of jobs are at risk of being replaced outright.

A recent study from Stanford University found that employment had fallen by 13% over the last three years among early-career workers in sectors considered most exposed to AI, including accountancy, administrative support and software development. Researchers concluded that automation is already having a measurable effect on opportunities for those entering the workforce.

Adapting to technological change Technology executives speaking at the White House meeting acknowledged that disruption is inevitable, though they stressed that training and certification could provide a pathway for employees to adapt. Historical comparisons were made to earlier waves of technological change, where new tools shifted rather than eliminated work.

Advertisement