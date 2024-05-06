Is OpenAI introducing its ChatGPT-based search engine soon? Here's what the report suggests
OpenAI could launch a ChatGPT-based search engine as it recently registered a domain name called search.chatgpt.com. This platform is expected to combine conventional web search with generative AI, offering a mix of AI-generated summaries and relevant web pages.
