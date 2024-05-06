OpenAI appears to be launching its very own search engine, reportedly named the ChatGPT search engine. Recent findings on Y Combinator’s Hacker News community have unveiled that OpenAI has registered a fresh domain name, “search.chatgpt.com," along with securing a certificate.

While the URL presently leads to a “Not found" message, industry observers speculate that this move hints at an imminent launch for the ChatGPT-powered search engine, reported India Today.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and former president of Y Combinator, boasts ties to the venture capital firm, which served as one of OpenAI’s early investors.

Although the current status of the domain doesn't reveal much, speculation is rife that the ChatGPT search engine could soon become a reality. AI influencer Pete Huang has hinted at a potential launch date of May 9, a date echoed by several other reports.

Anticipated to be a groundbreaking product, the ChatGPT search engine is rumored to blend the functionalities of traditional web search engines like Google with the capabilities of generative AI, such as ChatGPT. Users are expected to receive results that amalgamate AI-generated content with relevant web pages, similar to Perplexity AI. This means that users could obtain both a succinct AI summary of pertinent information from the web and direct sources for those seeking more in-depth details.

While Google currently dominates the search engine landscape with nearly 90% market share, closely followed by Microsoft Bing, the ChatGPT search engine could potentially introduce a fresh contender. Unlike a generative AI-powered chatbot like ChatGPT, a search engine could integrate advertisements, potentially establishing a new revenue stream for OpenAI.

The user interface of the ChatGPT search engine is anticipated to vary across devices. On desktops, web results and AI summaries might be showcased side-by-side, while on smartphones, they could appear in succession. A similar interface model can be observed in Microsoft’s Copilot, powered by GPT-4 and the Bing search engine.

