Is Sam Altman and Jony Ive's first AI device a pen? Here's what the leak suggests

Earlier this year, OpenAI announced its partnership with former Apple designer Jony Ive by acquiring his startup IO. The ChatGPT maker also confirmed its intention to work on a new hardware based device which would be different from a smartphone and could be an AI native device.

While the company hasn't given much details about what this device could be, there has been growing speculation on what the ChatGPT powered hardware could look like.

A new leak from tipster Smart Pikachu on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the new hardware product from OpenAI is internally referred to as Gumdrop. The tipster also suggests that the AI startup has a total of 3 projects in ‘vendor evaluation’, one of which could be a pen while the other one could be a "to-go" audio device

An earlier report by the Wall Street Journal had also quoted Altman briefiing his employees that the new device would be able to fit in a pocket and its fuction would be to act as a “third device” which could compliment the smartphone rather than replacing it.

A report from Bloomberg had also hinted at the AI device being a pen with built-in cameras and microphones that are turned on to remain aware of the surroundings of the user

The leak also suggests that the project was originally assigned to Luxshare but is now moving to Foxconn following a dispute over the manufacturing site location. Moreover, it is said that OpenAI does not want its AI device to be made in China and Vietnam is currently being looked at as a target. However, there are also said to be discussions for a potential manufacturing site in the US.

What has Sam Altman said about the mysterious AI device? In an conversations with Emerson Collective, Ive and Atlman confirmed that they are working on multiple hardware products. They also confirmed that the AI powered devices could make their way to the public in the next two years, which suggests a 2027 timeline.

The OpenAI CEO confirmed during the interaction that the company already has the first prototye of these devices which already has him excited.

“We have the first prototypes. I can’t believe how jaw-dropping good the work is and how exciting it is,” Altman said.

On the design of the new products, Ive said, “I love solutions that teeter on the appearing, almost naive, in their simplicity. And I also love incredibly intelligent, sophisticated products that you want to touch and you feel no intimidation, and you want to use almost carelessly — that you will use them almost without thought.”