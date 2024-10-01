Explore
Is Samsung implementing fees for AI features starting next year? Here's what the report suggests

Livemint

Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, initially free until 2025, may reportedly introduce fees for certain functionalities starting next year.

Several media reports indicate that Samsung is considering implementing fees for certain AI functionalities starting at the end of next year. (Samsung)Premium
Several media reports indicate that Samsung is considering implementing fees for certain AI functionalities starting at the end of next year. (Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, introduced alongside the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, may not remain entirely free beyond 2025. Several media reports indicate that the South Korean tech giant is considering implementing fees for certain AI functionalities starting at the end of next year. This follows similar announcements made when the company launched the Galaxy S24 in January.

According to a report from SamMobile, the potential move was highlighted in footnotes of the press release for the newly launched Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE). The company reportedly stated, "Fees may apply to certain AI features at the end of 2025." Although Samsung has not officially confirmed this, we could not independently verify the claim, so the information should be approached with caution.

Currently, Samsung's Galaxy AI features are available at no cost to users, with the company promising free access until the end of 2025. However, availability may vary by region. The company initially mentioned this in January with the debut of the Galaxy S24 and reiterated the same when launching its Z series foldable devices in July.

Samsung's AI suite includes innovative tools such as Note Assist, which allows users to record audio, transcribe it, and generate summaries. Another standout feature is Sketch-to-Image, which lets users transform simple drawings or doodles into detailed images, enhancing creativity across apps like Notes and the Gallery.

In addition to flagship models, Samsung has been expanding the reach of Galaxy AI features to other devices. This includes the Fan Edition (FE) models and some Galaxy tablets, with reports suggesting that several mid-range A-series smartphones might also receive AI upgrades in the future.

As Samsung continues to roll out its AI technology to a broader range of devices, the potential introduction of fees by 2025 raises questions about the accessibility of these features moving forward.

 

 

Published: 01 Oct 2024, 02:54 PM IST
