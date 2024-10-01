Is Samsung implementing fees for AI features starting next year? Here's what the report suggests
Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, initially free until 2025, may reportedly introduce fees for certain functionalities starting next year.
Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, introduced alongside the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, may not remain entirely free beyond 2025. Several media reports indicate that the South Korean tech giant is considering implementing fees for certain AI functionalities starting at the end of next year. This follows similar announcements made when the company launched the Galaxy S24 in January.