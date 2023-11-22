Is the OnePlus 12 globally launching in Jan 2024? Here's what the report suggests
The global launch of the OnePlus 12 series is expected to take place in January 2024, according to a tipster. The specific models have not been specified.
The OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be revealed in China on December 4 as part of the OnePlus's 10th-anniversary celebration. This new model is expected to take over as the flagship successor to OnePlus's current flagship. According to a tipster, there are indications of a potential global launch timeline for the OnePlus 12 series.