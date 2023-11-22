The OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be revealed in China on December 4 as part of the OnePlus's 10th-anniversary celebration. This new model is expected to take over as the flagship successor to OnePlus's current flagship. According to a tipster, there are indications of a potential global launch timeline for the OnePlus 12 series.

According to tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), as mentioned in a recent post, the global launch of the OnePlus 12 series is expected to take place in January 2024. However, the specific models anticipated to be part of this upcoming series were not specified by him. There is speculation that OnePlus might also introduce a OnePlus 12R model, succeeding the OnePlus 11R.

The debut of the OnePlus 12 is confirmed for the Chinese market, as confirmed by the company's head, Li Jie Louis, on Weibo.

According to several media reports, the Chinese company has officially disclosed several specifications of the smartphone. It is believed that the upcoming OnePlus phone will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a powerhouse anticipated to drive numerous flagship phones in 2024.

The device will feature BOE's cutting-edge LTPO OLED display, known as the X1 Oriental Screen. Sporting a 2K display, the OnePlus 12 will boast a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits, coupled with support for a DisplayMate A+ rating.

On Weibo, Li Jie, the President of OnePlus China, disclosed that the OnePlus 12 will feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. While other specifics remain undisclosed, leaks from previous sources hint at the possibility of the periscope zoom camera utilizing an OmniVision OV64B sensor, offering potential 3x optical zoom.

Moreover, it is reportedly believed that leaked camera samples showcases the capabilities of this periscope zoom camera, highlighting its advancements in capturing images in low-light conditions

According to leaks, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup. The configuration is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom lens with OIS.

