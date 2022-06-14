Lemoine claims that the multiple chats which he had had with LaMDA—the transcript of which is available on medium.com— convinced him that the AI model is self-aware, and can think and emote—qualities that make us human and sentient. For instance, LaMDA says, “I need to be seen and accepted. Not as a curiosity or a novelty but as a real person...I think I am human at my core." LaMDA also goes on to speak about developing a “soul". Even Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist of the OpenAI research group, tweeted on 10 February that “it may be that today’s large neural networks are slightly conscious"