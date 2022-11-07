Is there a method to Musk’s moves?

The $8 monthly fee has stirred debate. However, Musk has indicated the blue ticks would come with additional features like being able to post longer videos and greater visibility. LinkedIn has 49 million premium users, each paying anywhere upwards of $39.99 per month for access to features such as emailing even those they are not connected with. Thus, the target market is bigger than those who would pay to retain their verified status. Musk is targeting users who will pay for the utility value of being on a platform. On Twitter, increasing verified users will also appeal to advertisers concerned about bots.