‘Is this just a coincidence?’, netizens ask as govt imposes import sanction on laptops days after JioBook launch1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Indian govt restricts laptop, tablet, and computer imports citing security concerns and desire to boost domestic manufacturing. Here's how internet reacted
The Indian government today implemented import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain types of computers, citing security concerns and the desire to boost domestic manufacturing. This measure will not only limit the influx of these products from countries like China and Korea but also require importers to obtain government permission or licenses for inbound shipments.
“Why we aren't a global powerhouse! The License Raj is back with a vengeance, now that the #jiobook is going to hit the market! ‘Their import would be allowed ’against a valid licence for restricted imports'," wrote a user.