Is TikTok down? Hundreds of users report issues with ByteDance’s social media app

TikTok appears to be experiencing a widespread outage with hundreds of users flagging issues with openig the popular social media app.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues with TikTok spiked sharply around 6 AM ET in the United States on May 28, with the outage graph showing reports jumping close to the 500 mark after remaining relatively stable through the night.

As per Downdetector, 68% of the users complained about issues with the TikTok app while 17% of users reported issues with comments and messaging, and 8% said they were facing problems with the feed or timeline.

Netizens react to TikTok outage: Users quickly took to social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to share problems they were facing with accessing TikTok.

One user on the r/TikTok sub-reddit wrote, “My stories will barely load and I don’t know what’s going on. I tried this on another phone and it’s only happening with me. How can I fix this?”

“Is anyone elses tiktok bugging out and not really letting them double tap to like?. Mine basically will not let me double tap to like vids i have to spam tap like im playing a cookie counter game, has this happened to anyone else?” added another user