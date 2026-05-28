Is TikTok down? Hundreds of users report issues with ByteDance’s social media app

TikTok appears to be experiencing a widespread outage with hundreds of users flagging issues with openig the popular social media app.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues with TikTok spiked sharply around 6 AM ET in the United States on May 28, with the outage graph showing reports jumping close to the 500 mark after remaining relatively stable through the night.
As per Downdetector, 68% of the users complained about issues with the TikTok app while 17% of users reported issues with comments and messaging, and 8% said they were facing problems with the feed or timeline.
Users quickly took to social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to share problems they were facing with accessing TikTok.
One user on the r/TikTok sub-reddit wrote, “My stories will barely load and I don’t know what’s going on. I tried this on another phone and it’s only happening with me. How can I fix this?”
“Is anyone elses tiktok bugging out and not really letting them double tap to like?. Mine basically will not let me double tap to like vids i have to spam tap like im playing a cookie counter game, has this happened to anyone else?” added another user
“Is anyone else getting a “can’t load videos” message when trying to see videos in your inbox that you have liked/ commented on /replied to etc.? I can see and watch other videos on the app just not the ones in my inbox? Any suggestions /advise would be appreciated!” another user complained