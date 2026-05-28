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Is TikTok down? Hundreds of users report issues with ByteDance’s social media app

TikTok is facing a significant outage with hundreds of users reporting issues with the popular app.

Aman Gupta
Updated28 May 2026, 07:47 AM IST
TikTok parent ByteDance is on track to make profit of around $50 billion in 2025, as it builds major inroads into e-commerce and new markets.
TikTok parent ByteDance is on track to make profit of around $50 billion in 2025, as it builds major inroads into e-commerce and new markets.(Photo by Saeed Khan / AFP)
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TikTok appears to be experiencing a widespread outage with hundreds of users flagging issues with openig the popular social media app.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues with TikTok spiked sharply around 6 AM ET in the United States on May 28, with the outage graph showing reports jumping close to the 500 mark after remaining relatively stable through the night.

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As per Downdetector, 68% of the users complained about issues with the TikTok app while 17% of users reported issues with comments and messaging, and 8% said they were facing problems with the feed or timeline.

Netizens react to TikTok outage:

Users quickly took to social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to share problems they were facing with accessing TikTok.

One user on the r/TikTok sub-reddit wrote, “My stories will barely load and I don’t know what’s going on. I tried this on another phone and it’s only happening with me. How can I fix this?”

“Is anyone elses tiktok bugging out and not really letting them double tap to like?. Mine basically will not let me double tap to like vids i have to spam tap like im playing a cookie counter game, has this happened to anyone else?” added another user

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“Is anyone else getting a “can’t load videos” message when trying to see videos in your inbox that you have liked/ commented on /replied to etc.? I can see and watch other videos on the app just not the ones in my inbox? Any suggestions /advise would be appreciated!” another user complained

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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