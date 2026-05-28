Is TikTok down? Hundreds of users report issues with ByteDance’s social media app

TikTok appears to be experiencing a widespread outage with hundreds of users flagging issues with openig the popular social media app.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues with TikTok spiked sharply around 6 AM ET in the United States on May 28, with the outage graph showing reports jumping close to the 500 mark after remaining relatively stable through the night.

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As per Downdetector, 68% of the users complained about issues with the TikTok app while 17% of users reported issues with comments and messaging, and 8% said they were facing problems with the feed or timeline.

Netizens react to TikTok outage: Users quickly took to social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to share problems they were facing with accessing TikTok.

One user on the r/TikTok sub-reddit wrote, “My stories will barely load and I don’t know what’s going on. I tried this on another phone and it’s only happening with me. How can I fix this?”

“Is anyone elses tiktok bugging out and not really letting them double tap to like?. Mine basically will not let me double tap to like vids i have to spam tap like im playing a cookie counter game, has this happened to anyone else?” added another user

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“Is anyone else getting a “can’t load videos” message when trying to see videos in your inbox that you have liked/ commented on /replied to etc.? I can see and watch other videos on the app just not the ones in my inbox? Any suggestions /advise would be appreciated!” another user complained

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in