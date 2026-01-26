Subscribe

Is TikTok still down in the United States? Check current status

TikTok users across the US reported widespread app issues on January 25, with Downdetector logging over 36,000 complaints at the peak. Reports today dropped sharply, suggesting the service disruption was gradually resolved.

Updated26 Jan 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Advertisement
TikTok appeared to suffer a major service disruption in the United States on January 25, according to data from Downdetector.
TikTok appeared to suffer a major service disruption in the United States on January 25, according to data from Downdetector.(Reuters / Fred Greaves)

By Govind Choudhary

Govind Choudhary is a Senior Content Producer for Mint with over 04 years of experience covering technology and automobiles. He holds a Master's diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from IGNOU and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Symbiosis International University. He has previously worked as a Correspondent for The Indian Express Group. He is also a passionate storyteller and an avid cinema enthusiast.

AI Quick Read

TikTok appeared to suffer a major service disruption in the United States on January 25, according to data from Downdetector. At the peak of the incident, more than 36,000 users reported problems with the platform, citing repeated errors while browsing content.

The outage seemed to be short-lived, with complaint numbers dropping significantly later in the day, suggesting that the issue was gradually resolved.

Complaints spike before steadily declining

Downdetector data showed that user reports surged to over 36,000 during the height of the disruption. Earlier on January 26, nearly 3,500 users were still flagging issues with TikTok in the US. That figure later fell sharply to around 500 reports, indicating that most users were once again able to access the service normally.

Advertisement

This decline in complaints pointed to the apparent end of the outage, although some users continued to experience minor issues.

Users report app errors and feed problems

Many TikTok users took to Downdetector and Reddit to share their experiences during the outage. Some reported that the app failed to load entirely, while others said videos would not play or that their feeds refused to refresh.

In several cases, users were able to open TikTok but encountered repeated errors when scrolling through content, making the app difficult to use.

Also Read | TikTok down in the United States? Hundreds of users flag issues

App issues made up majority of reports

According to Downdetector, 64% of affected users reported problems specifically with the TikTok app. A further 23% said they were experiencing a complete service outage, while 13% flagged issues related to feeds or timelines not loading as expected.

Advertisement

The outage map highlighted cities including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Washington, Chicago and Detroit as among the most impacted, with reports also coming in from other regions across the US.

Also Read | TikTok outage disrupts feeds in US, netizens take to X with memes

TikTok yet to comment on the disruption

TikTok has not issued an official statement explaining what caused the outage or confirming when the service was fully restored. No timeline or technical details have been shared by the company so far.

Despite the lack of official clarification, user reports suggest that TikTok’s services in the United States have largely returned to normal following the alleged temporary disruption.

Key Takeaways
  • The TikTok outage primarily impacted users in major cities across the US.
  • User reports peaked at over 36,000 during the height of the disruption.
  • The outage was largely resolved within a day, with most users regaining access.
 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsIs TikTok still down in the United States? Check current status
Read Next Story