Is TikTok still down in the United States? Check current status

TikTok appeared to suffer a major service disruption in the United States on January 25, according to data from Downdetector. At the peak of the incident, more than 36,000 users reported problems with the platform, citing repeated errors while browsing content.

The outage seemed to be short-lived, with complaint numbers dropping significantly later in the day, suggesting that the issue was gradually resolved.

Complaints spike before steadily declining Downdetector data showed that user reports surged to over 36,000 during the height of the disruption. Earlier on January 26, nearly 3,500 users were still flagging issues with TikTok in the US. That figure later fell sharply to around 500 reports, indicating that most users were once again able to access the service normally.

This decline in complaints pointed to the apparent end of the outage, although some users continued to experience minor issues.

Users report app errors and feed problems Many TikTok users took to Downdetector and Reddit to share their experiences during the outage. Some reported that the app failed to load entirely, while others said videos would not play or that their feeds refused to refresh.

In several cases, users were able to open TikTok but encountered repeated errors when scrolling through content, making the app difficult to use.

App issues made up majority of reports According to Downdetector, 64% of affected users reported problems specifically with the TikTok app. A further 23% said they were experiencing a complete service outage, while 13% flagged issues related to feeds or timelines not loading as expected.

The outage map highlighted cities including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Washington, Chicago and Detroit as among the most impacted, with reports also coming in from other regions across the US.

TikTok yet to comment on the disruption TikTok has not issued an official statement explaining what caused the outage or confirming when the service was fully restored. No timeline or technical details have been shared by the company so far.

Despite the lack of official clarification, user reports suggest that TikTok’s services in the United States have largely returned to normal following the alleged temporary disruption.