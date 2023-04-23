Is Twitter offering blue ticks for free to users with a million followers? Here's what happened2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM IST
- Over the weekend, several Twitter users with reportedly over a million followers were surprised to find that their Blue Check verification badges, which had disappeared during Elon Musk's recent purge of legacy verified accounts, had been reinstated.
Twitter is no stranger to glitches, but the latest one has caused quite a stir among users. It appears that Twitter has been giving out Blue Check verification badges to accounts with at least one million followers, without the account holders enrolling in the subscription service. What is more, some of the account holders are deceased, leading to confusion and outrage from their followers.
