Is Venmo down? Over 14,000 users in the United States report outage and transfer failures

Venmo appears to suffer a major outage on Thursday, with more than 14,000 users in the United States reporting problems, according to data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors online service disruptions. Many users said the app was failing to load, leaving them unable to access their accounts or complete transactions.

Advertisement

Breakdown of reported issues Downdetector data shows that 64% of users experienced issues with the Venmo app itself. A further 23% reported trouble logging in, while 13% faced problems related to transferring funds. At the time of writing this article, over 14,000 users have reported the disruption at 5:48 AM IST. According to the outage tracker, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Detroit, Washington, and parts of the US remain affected by the reported disruption.

Venmo appears to suffer a major outage on Thursday, with more than 14,000 users in the United States reporting problems, according to data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors online service disruptions.

Users voice concerns Social media platforms saw a surge of complaints from users who were unable to open the app or carry out routine activities. Some expressed frustration about the lack of clarity on when normal service would resume.

Advertisement

Several affected users highlighted the inconvenience caused, especially for those relying on the app for personal payments and quick transactions. Many urged Venmo to provide an update on what had gone wrong and when the issue might be resolved.

An X user by the handle of @tabithataylor_ tweeted, “@Venmo if there’s an outage you prob need to acknowledge it, so we can stop panicking about our funds and cards not working…just a thought.”

While tagging the Venmo app, another X user wrote, “@Venmo kind of scary when all your payment info goes missing. App doesn’t work. Cannot get a hold of anyone in customer service. Did y’all get hacked? #cyber #scam #money #DigitalBanking.”

Advertisement

Asking for a clear timeline, another frustrated X user tweeted, “Give us an estimated time on when we can expect Venmo to be back up and running again @Venmo.”

No official statement yet? Despite the rising number of reports, the company had not issued an official statement at the time of writing. As reports continued to rise, Venmo users across the United States are advised to monitor the company’s official channels for further information on the outage.