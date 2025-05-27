Is WhatsApp for iPad finally coming? Platform drops THIS hint, sparking launch speculation

After years of anticipation, WhatsApp may finally be gearing up to launch a dedicated app for iPad users. The Meta-owned messaging giant has dropped a subtle hint that has reignited speculation across the tech community.

The buzz began when WhatsApp responded to a user query on X about the absence of an iPad version. The reply was brief—just an "eye" emoji—but it was enough to spark excitement among millions who’ve been waiting for native iPad support.

Notably, the reaction was swift. Users flooded the post with comments, with many expressing disbelief that the app is still not available on Apple’s best-selling tablet. Some also highlighted the lack of Apple Watch compatibility, adding to growing calls for broader support across Apple’s ecosystem. One comment read, “Can’t believe there’s no Apple Watch support though,” while another added, “If it can port to the Mac, I have no idea how it’s not yet on the iPad.”

While WhatsApp has yet to provide a release date or official confirmation, its cryptic post suggests the company is listening closely to user demand. Many see it as a sign that the long-running beta testing period may finally be nearing its conclusion.

Meta began beta testing WhatsApp for iPad nearly two years ago through Apple’s TestFlight programme. Although the beta has since reached capacity, testers have reported that the app runs smoothly and offers a user experience comparable to the Mac version. This has led to renewed optimism that a public launch is imminent.

The iPad app is expected to offer full native functionality, including "Companion Mode"—a feature that allows the app to function independently of an iPhone. It will maintain the platform’s hallmark end-to-end encryption and is likely to take advantage of the iPad’s larger display, supporting improved multitasking and richer media viewing.