Is Wizard 101 game down? Players report login and connection issues

Wizard101 appears to be facing server issues, as multiple users have reported problems on Downdetector. The free RPG, now available on the PlayStation Store, originally launched in 2008 and has since become a cult favourite. While some players may have thought it was shut down, the title remains active.

How the outage impacts users According to Downdetector, more than 1,151 players reported an outage with Wizard101 on Tuesday at around 6:48 AM IST. The outage tracking site indicated that 82% of users experienced server connection problems, 15% faced login issues, and 3% encountered gameplay-related disruptions. Notably, the outage detection map on the Downdetector showed Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, San Francisco and others as some of the most affected areas facing the outage.

Developed by KingsIsle Entertainment and published by Gamigo, Wizard101 is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users to download from the PS Store. As reported by PlayStation LifeStyle, PS Plus subscribers receive an added bonus for diving into the game, a free Spiral Guardian’s Pack that includes exclusive cosmetic rewards.

The PS Plus pack offers the following items:

Guardian’s Outfit

Jade Oni Pet

Feisty Fire Kitten Pet

5 Professor’s Hoard Packs What’s the Wizard 101 all about? At its core, Wizard101 combines turn-based combat with deckbuilding mechanics in a massive online world. Victory depends on how strategically you design your spell deck, how well you coordinate with teammates, and a touch of luck during battles.

During combat, only seven spells are drawn from your deck at a time, making smart deck construction essential. Filling your deck with too many cards can reduce your chances of drawing the right ones when needed, while keeping it too small may leave you short of the spells required to win a duel.

How to construct your spell deck In Wizard101, spells come from three primary sources: regular spells, treasure cards, and item or pet cards.

Regular spells are the core abilities you earn throughout your journey, either by training with professors or completing quests. These are stored in the main section of your spell deck.

Item and pet cards are granted through the equipment and companions you have equipped. They are placed in a separate section beneath your main deck, and you can manually select which ones to bring into combat.

Treasure cards are powerful, one-time-use spells that occupy their own special section in your deck. Once used, they disappear permanently, so you will need to restock them regularly if you rely on them often.