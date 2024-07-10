Is wood the secret to cleaner, greener space satellites?

The engineers chose magnolia because it’s light, soft and relatively crack-resistant. When it’s retired, LignoSat will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, where its wooden parts will burn up into water vapor and carbon dioxide—a cleaner byproduct than aluminum oxide, according to Koji Murata, a scientist on the team. Although the satellite contains aluminum and other metals in the outer structure and circuit boards, the researchers said it’s less polluting than fully metal satellites.