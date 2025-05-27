Is X down again? Users in the US and India could be affected, reports Downdetector

Social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, experienced yet another disruption on Tuesday, affecting users in the United States, India, and several other countries. The platform has been witnessing frequent network interruptions in recent days, leaving many users unable to access services.

Advertisement

According to data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com, around 25 users in India reported issues with the platform around 7:00 PM IST. At the same time, reports of service disruptions in the United States peaked, with over 400 users flagging problems.

In the US, 41 per cent of the affected users cited issues with the app, while 40 per cent reported problems using the website. Another nine per cent faced difficulties with server connectivity, as per Downdetector’s analysis.

Tens of thousands of users in the United States encountered disruptions on Saturday as well. In response, Elon Musk posted on the platform last week, saying he has returned to a round-the-clock work schedule. “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out,” Musk wrote.

Advertisement

In the US, 41 per cent of the affected users cited issues with the app, while 40 per cent reported problems using the website. Another nine per cent faced difficulties with server connectivity, as per Downdetector’s analysis.

Beyond the US and India, users in countries including Germany, Spain, France, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom also reported trouble accessing X during the peak of the outage, the previous week.

Addressing the situation, X’s engineering team confirmed on Saturday that the platform continues to face lingering problems from a data centre issue that began on 23 May. These ongoing challenges have disrupted login and sign-up services and caused delays in notifications and Premium features.

Advertisement