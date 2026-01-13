Is X down in India? Hundreds of users report issues with the app and website

X, formerly known as Twitter, reportedly faced a service disruption in India on Tuesday evening, with several users reporting difficulties logging into the platform.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 700 users in India reported problems around 7.43 pm IST. The data indicated that 46% of users experienced issues accessing the website, while 41% reported problems with the mobile app. A further 13% flagged server connection issues.

Downdetector’s outage map showed that the disruption was most pronounced in major cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Mumbai, among others.

Advertisement