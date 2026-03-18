Is X down? Thousands of users report issues with app and website

Many users complained that the app and website were not working properly. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,533 users in India reported problems around 8.19 pm IST.

Anjali Thakur
Published18 Mar 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Downdetector compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports from multiple sources. As a result, the actual number of affected users may be higher than the figures shown.
Downdetector compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports from multiple sources. As a result, the actual number of affected users may be higher than the figures shown.(AFP)

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday (March 18), affecting thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Many users complained that the app and website were not working properly.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,533 users in India reported problems around 8.19 pm IST.

The number of reported issues rose rapidly through the morning, with 14,366 outages logged at 10:59 a.m. ET, climbing to nearly 27,330 reports by 11:16 a.m. ET, indicating a sharp spike in disruptions.

User-reported data

Downdetector compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports from multiple sources. As a result, the actual number of affected users may be higher than the figures shown.

The outage highlights continued vulnerabilities, with users reporting difficulty accessing services and experiencing disruptions across the network.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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