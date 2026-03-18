Is X down? Thousands of users report issues with app and website

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday (March 18), affecting thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Many users complained that the app and website were not working properly.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,533 users in India reported problems around 8.19 pm IST.

The number of reported issues rose rapidly through the morning, with 14,366 outages logged at 10:59 a.m. ET, climbing to nearly 27,330 reports by 11:16 a.m. ET, indicating a sharp spike in disruptions.

User-reported data Downdetector compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports from multiple sources. As a result, the actual number of affected users may be higher than the figures shown.