Is X, formerly Twitter, down? Users globally complain of trouble accessing micro-blogging platform
1 min read
29 Apr 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Written By Arshdeep kaur
Global users, including Indians, are facing difficulties accessing the microblogging website X, previously known as Twitter. Downdetector shows a spike in issues, especially among app users.
Popular microblogging website 'X', formerly known as Twitter, has been reportedly been creating trouble for users worldwide.
According to Downdetector, Indian users have also complained about having a problem with accessing the Elon Musk-owned social media platform both on web and app.
Downdetector also showed a spike with problems with global users, mainly those on app.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Technology News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.