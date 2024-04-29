Global users, including Indians, are facing difficulties accessing the microblogging website X, previously known as Twitter. Downdetector shows a spike in issues, especially among app users.

Popular microblogging website 'X', formerly known as Twitter, has been reportedly been creating trouble for users worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Downdetector, Indian users have also complained about having a problem with accessing the Elon Musk-owned social media platform both on web and app.

Downdetector also showed a spike with problems with global users, mainly those on app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

