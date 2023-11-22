Is YouTube loading slow on your device? Google says THESE users may experience ‘suboptimal viewing’
Google is urging YouTube users to stop using ad blockers and instead subscribe to YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience.
Google seems to be pressing heavily on YouTube users to stop using an ad blocker for the video streaming service and instead subscribe to the company's premium subscription for an ad-free experience. The YouTube Premium subscription costs ₹1,290 for a 12-month subscription, ₹399 for a 3-month subscription and ₹139 for a one-month subscription.