IShowSpeed becomes the newest Fortnite Icon in holiday surprise drop, marking a major milestone for the creator

The Fortnite universe has welcomed one of the internet’s biggest personalities, as streamer and content creator IShowSpeed officially joins the game’s Icon Series. The collaboration, announced on Christmas 2025, marks a major milestone for both Epic Games and the viral star whose online career began with Fortnite streams years ago.

A full-circle moment for the viral Star Speculation around IShowSpeed’s Fortnite debut had been building for days after the creator teased fans during a livestream, urging them to revisit his earliest content. Those hints proved accurate when Epic Games confirmed the collaboration on 25 December, making it the final Icon Series release of the year.

Advertisement

For long-time followers, the moment carries special significance. Speed first gained attention while playing Fortnite in his early streaming days, making this in-game appearance a symbolic return to his roots.

Also Read | Fortnite returns to Google Play in US after years as Epic announces settlement

What’s included in the IShowSpeed bundle The Fortnite IShowSpeed Bundle is available in the Item Shop for 3,000 V-Bucks and features a collection designed to reflect his high-energy personality and online persona. The set includes:

Two Outfits: The standard IShowSpeed skin and a reactive “ISuperSpeed” variant

Speed Cam Back Bling: Inspired by his iconic streaming setup

Trident Pickaxe: A bold harvesting tool matching his fast-paced style

Speedboard Glider: Designed for dramatic landings across the island

Barrier Breaker Emote: A custom animation capturing his trademark explosive energy

The Fortnite IShowSpeed Bundle is available in the Item Shop for 3,000 V-Bucks and features a collection designed to reflect his high-energy personality and online persona.

Why the collaboration matters According to InsideSport, IShowSpeed joins an elite group of creators already immortalised in Fortnite, including Ninja, Kai Cenat and MrBeast. The move reportedly underlines Epic Games’ continued focus on creator-driven culture and its ability to turn digital personalities into in-game legends.

Advertisement

The timing also plays a key role. Launching during Winterfest 2025 ensures maximum visibility, tapping into the holiday surge in player activity across the platform.

Limited-time availability Players eager to pick up the bundle should act quickly. The IShowSpeed set is expected to remain in the Item Shop only until 3 January 2026, the publication noted. With strong fan demand already evident, it stands out as one of the most talked-about Fortnite collaborations of the year.