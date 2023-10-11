European Union industry chief Thierry Breton has urged X owner Elon Musk to tackle disinformation on the social media platform in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel in order to comply with the new EU online content rules.

Breton on Tuesday noted that X (formerly Twitter) is being used for disseminating illegal content and disinformation in the EU, reported Reuters.

In a letter to Musk Breton wrote, “I therefore invite you to urgently ensure that your systems are effective and report on the crisis measures taken to my team,"

“Given the urgency, I also expect you to be in contact with the relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol, and ensure that you respond promptly to their requests… I urge you to ensure a prompt, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours. We will include your answer in our assessment file on your compliance with the DSA." Breton added

However, Breton did not list the specific instances of disinformation in his letter prompting a back-and-forth conversation between Musk and the EU official.

Musk responded to Breton's post on X, saying, “Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports. Please list the violations you allude to on 𝕏, so that the public can see them. Merci beaucoup."

Breton responded by saying that it was up to Musk to show that he was walking the talk, while adding that the EU would rigorously enforce compliance with the DSA.