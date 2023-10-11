Israel Hamas war: EU asks Elon Musk to control disinformation on X, billionaire responds
European Union has urged Elon Musk to control the flow of disinformation on X while threatening that strict compliance with Digital Services Act will be ensured.
European Union industry chief Thierry Breton has urged X owner Elon Musk to tackle disinformation on the social media platform in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel in order to comply with the new EU online content rules.
He said, “Vu, merci. You are well aware of your users’ — and authorities’— reports on fake content and glorification of violence. Up to you to demonstrate that you walk the talk. My team remains at your disposal to ensure DSA compliance, which the EU will continue to enforce rigorously."
