ISRO, MapmyIndia partner up to compete with Google Maps

The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and MapmyIndia, announced an initiative to partner together to offer a fully indigenous, mapping portal and geospatial services. The new collaboration will use MapmyIndia's digital maps and technologies with ISRO's catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data.

In an official statement, MapmyIndia said there are multiple benefits of an Indian solution for maps and geospatial services. The company claims that it ensures that the maps reflect the true sovereignty of the country, depicting India’s borders as per Government of India.

MapmyIndia’s maps cover 7.5 lakh Indian villages, 7500+ cities at street and building-level, connected by 63 lakh kilometers of road network pan India and within cities. The company claims that this is the most exhaustive digital map database of the country, created entirely indigenously over the last 25 years.

ISRO has an extensive catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation for all of India, that it generates and publishes through its constellation of satellites. According to the statement, ISRO is more responsive to the satellite imagery needs of Indians, especially during times of crises and disaster.

MaymyIndia claims that it does not have an advertising business model to provide better protection for the user’s privacy. The business model is based on delivering digital map data products, navigation solutions, mapping APIs, automotive technology platforms, geospatial analytics and GIS solutions, IoT and telematics products, big data and AI solutions, enterprise software (SaaS) / platforms (PaaS), and full-stack digital automotive, business and government technology solutions to enterprises and app developers, and GPS gadgets and apps for consumers.

MapmyIndia’s maps, apps and services will now integrate with ISRO’s catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data. Users will be able to see mapping data along with information about weather, pollution, agricultural output, land-use changes, flood and landslide disasters etc.

