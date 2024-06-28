ISRO outshines Google? S Somnath praises new innovation Geoportal-Bhuvan, says ‘offers 10 times more detailed data.’
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has significantly advanced its data dissemination with Geoportal-Bhuvan, offering ten times more detailed information than Google. New tools, Bhuvan-Panchayat and NDEM, enhance data access, local governance, and disaster management.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making great advancements in its data dissemination capabilities through its Geoportal-Bhuvan, surpassing global giants like Google in terms of information detail, reported ANI.