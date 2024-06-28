Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 28 2024 15:44:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 848.85 0.56%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.00 -0.09%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,445.35 -1.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 990.10 1.86%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.90 -0.20%
Business News/ Technology / News/  ISRO outshines Google? S Somnath praises new innovation Geoportal-Bhuvan, says ‘offers 10 times more detailed data.’
BackBack

ISRO outshines Google? S Somnath praises new innovation Geoportal-Bhuvan, says ‘offers 10 times more detailed data.’

Livemint

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has significantly advanced its data dissemination with Geoportal-Bhuvan, offering ten times more detailed information than Google. New tools, Bhuvan-Panchayat and NDEM, enhance data access, local governance, and disaster management.

ISRO Chief S. Somanath recently announced that Bhuvan offers users data that is ten times more detailed than what Google provides. (Ritik Jain)Premium
ISRO Chief S. Somanath recently announced that Bhuvan offers users data that is ten times more detailed than what Google provides. (Ritik Jain)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making great advancements in its data dissemination capabilities through its Geoportal-Bhuvan, surpassing global giants like Google in terms of information detail, reported ANI.

As per the wire agency, ISRO Chief S. Somanath recently announced that Bhuvan offers users data that is ten times more detailed than what Google provides. He emphasized the introduction of two new tools, Bhuvan-Panchayat and NDEM, which mark major strides in enhancing data access and utility.

Moreover, The Daily Guardian reported that Bhuvan, renowned for its extensive geospatial data offerings, provides detailed insights and resources valuable across multiple sectors. Its capability to deliver localized information supports decision-making processes in areas such as agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management. 

The newly launched Bhuvan-Panchayat tool aims to empower local governance by supplying enriched data sets and analytical tools to support their operations.

According to Somanath, "India's Geoportal-Bhuvan delivers information that is ten times more comprehensive than what Google offers. We have introduced two critical tools, Bhuvan-Panchayat and NDEM, adding substantial new data sets."

Reportedly, the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM) is another critical addition, enhancing ISRO’s disaster response and management capabilities. By integrating vital data sets, NDEM aids in risk assessment and mitigation during emergencies, reflecting ISRO’s commitment to using space technology for societal benefits.

Somanath highlighted that these tools play a crucial role in bridging information gaps, providing stakeholders at various levels with actionable insights derived from satellite imagery and other spatial data. The continuous evolution of the Geoportal-Bhuvan strengthens India’s digital infrastructure, offering robust solutions tailored to meet diverse needs across the nation.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Jun 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue