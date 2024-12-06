“Proba-3 was a scientific mission of high priority, and any space agency typically chooses a launch services partner with the highest available reliability. Given that the mission was largely led by France, among other nations, partnering with China was out of the question, while France’s own Arianespace no longer has the kind of reliable capability required to launch a heavy scientific payload. With Russia ironed out due to the Ukraine war, and the US not being the ideal choice since more parties are now conscious of avoiding over-dependency on the US in space missions, India emerged as the ideal partner since the PSLV is a proven, reliable satellite launcher with a history of success," said Chaitanya Giri, space fellow at global think tank Observer Research Foundation.