ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote for CEO Tim Cook, other execs' pay packages
- The ISS stance has come after Apple Inc had slashed Cook's 2023 compensation target by more than 40% to $49 million
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has urged the investors of Apple Inc to vote for its director nominees and the pay packages for top executives, including Chief Executive Tim Cook. The iPhone maker will hold its annual shareholder meeting on 10 March.
