IT firms make initial forays into quantum computing
- IT companies aim to offer the latest know-how in quantum physics, build laboratories
NEW DELHI : Information technology companies in India are pushing for faster adoption of quantum technology through investments and partnerships with technical institutes who will provide the latest know-how in quantum physics, build laboratories, and scout and nurture talent to create quantum applications.