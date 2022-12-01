IT industry in an earthquake zone, says ManageEngine's Shailesh Davey

Shailesh Davey, the vice-president of engineering at ManageEngine which is the IT management division of Zoho Corp says he wouldn’t deny the probability of a tech bubble burst from industry leaders. Davey who is also the co-founder of Zoho Corp spoke to LiveMint on the sidelines of a roundtable conference held in Bengaluru where it had released a report — IT at work: 2022 and beyond — partnering with independent market research agency Vanson Bourne gauging the industry’s growth and trends for the coming year.
ManageEngine has a variety of portfolios from identity and access management to cloud solutions. Where do you see the momentum coming, is there a particular vertical as such?
ManageEngine has a variety of products both on premise and on cloud and we have been focusing on four major areas — IT operations, IT service management, IT security and IT analytics. We have more than 100 solutions in these areas. The major focus at the moment has been on IT security where we have solutions in identity and access management, privilege access management, security information events management and newer products related to Zero Trust coming up. We also have endpoint management and mobile device management. Management here refers to protecting the data through high security levels preventing them from getting leaked or attacked from malware or ransomware.
ManageEngine’s customers are mostly mid-sized companies largely because of its products delivered at affordable costs. How has been the growth in larger enterprises?
Traditionally we have had customers mostly from mid-size segments or departmental level of adoption from large enterprises as you pointed out but the last couple of years, India has been a significant market for us growing at about 60% Y-o-Y. Even from a customer perspective we are growing at 40% and one of the reasons for this is the Government's digital push which translates to both bigger and medium enterprises adopting digital solutions. We have a lot of BFSI customers who use our end point, enterprise management and identity and access management solutions for the last two to three years. We at ManageEngine have been in business for the last 20 years and have heavily invested in technologies without being a laggard. And that’s how we differentiate ourselves from others.
The recent Gartner report where ManageEngine had been named a challenger in ITSM platforms also noted the pros and cons of using each platforms’ products. One area where the competitors of ManageEngine see an advantage is the fast update cadence. What’s your opinion on this?
Competition keeps you honest and I’m sure this is one of those cases. Our idea is to ensure that our cloud solutions address the various needs of the enterprise and we have also been able to carry the enterprise who are looking for a path from on-premise to the cloud. This has been a wake-up call for us and we are enhancing our engineering resources and our release cadence on our cloud solutions.