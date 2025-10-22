'It just freezes': Spotify users fume over app crashes on Android devices, company responds

Spotify users on Android are complaining about the music streaming app crashing and freezing even when connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection. The issue was first lodged on the Spotify support forums and reported by 9to5Google, while the Swedish company has also issued a response.

​What problem are users facing? ​"As soon as I log in, the app just freezes and I get the 'not responding' notification to close the app. Disconnect from Wi-Fi, though, and all is fine when I reopen," noted one user on the Spotify support forum.

​"My wife and I both have Pixel 9 phones. Exact same problem. We can't use Spotify at home with Wi-Fi on. Turn off Wi-Fi and use cellular when you start the app, and everything's fine," noted another user.

​"Spotify is unusable in this state, especially because I need Wi-Fi to connect to speakers in my house. It is the only app crashing. Everything else is working fine," another user chimed in.

​"When launching the Spotify Android app on my Android phone or my Android tablet, I'm unable to interact with the UI. It is unresponsive, eventually it'll respond but is very slow, and I keep getting a 'Spotify isn't responding' notification pop-up. This started happening after I updated to the latest Android version on my Samsung mobile devices, but it only affects the Spotify app," stated another user.

​Users on the forum also claimed to have tried all the tips suggested by Spotify support, but to no avail.

​What is Spotify saying about the app freezing issue? ​Spotify has confirmed the existence of the problem and says that it occurs mostly on Samsung and Google Pixel devices while they are connected to Wi-Fi.

​"We’ve received reports from Android users (mainly Samsung and Google Pixel) experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain Wi-Fi networks. The issue doesn’t occur while using mobile data," Spotify said in response to a complaint.

​The company, however, did not give a fixed timeline for when the issue would be fixed. With no root cause in sight, some users have begun speculating that the issue could be related to Chromecast-ready devices.

​How to tell if you are affected by the issue? ​If your Android device is affected by the Spotify app issue, you will likely have the app freeze on launch or see the "Spotify isn't responding" message while opening it. The app should work fine on mobile data and start feeling slow or even freeze once it is connected to your Wi-Fi network.