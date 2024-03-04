IT Minister for State responds to Google's apology over Gemini's controversial remarks on PM Modi: Here's what he said
The Google Gemini AI platform controversy in India intensifies as Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar expresses dissatisfaction with Google's apology. The government seeks accountability for biased responses, emphasizing the need for strict regulations in AI deployment.
In a recent development, the controversy surrounding Google's Gemini AI platform has escalated, prompting the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, to express dissatisfaction with the tech giant's response. The Indian government issued an advisory to tech companies, urging them to seek explicit permission before launching AI models that are under testing.