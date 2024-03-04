Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
IT Minister for State responds to Google's apology over Gemini's controversial remarks on PM Modi: Here's what he said

Livemint

The Google Gemini AI platform controversy in India intensifies as Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar expresses dissatisfaction with Google's apology. The government seeks accountability for biased responses, emphasizing the need for strict regulations in AI deployment.

Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (File) (HT_PRINT)Premium
In a recent development, the controversy surrounding Google's Gemini AI platform has escalated, prompting the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, to express dissatisfaction with the tech giant's response. The Indian government issued an advisory to tech companies, urging them to seek explicit permission before launching AI models that are under testing.

The issue surfaced in February when a verified user shared a screenshot exposing biased responses from the Gemini AI chatbot regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrasekhar criticized the AI's response, deeming it a direct violation of IT rules and criminal code provisions. In response, the government sought an explanation from Google.

However, the company's response, stating, "Sorry, the platform is unreliable," did not appease the concerns raised by the government. Chandrasekhar, in an interview with NDTV, emphasized that a mere apology is insufficient in meeting the country's expectations of compliance with the law.

"Platforms like Google are significant powers on the internet. For them to do something wrong and then simply say, 'I'm sorry' or 'I apologize' is certainly not what the law expects them to do," remarked Chandrasekhar. He further warned that the release of untested platforms would lead to consequences, and the practice of big tech companies launching products without proper safeguards is deemed "unconscionable and unacceptable."

While Chandrasekhar did not explicitly state whether the government plans to take legal action against Google, he asserted that the government has limited powers under the law. He emphasized that it is up to individuals or groups to hold tech giants accountable for their actions.

As the controversy unfolds, the Indian government's stance highlights the growing scrutiny of AI platforms and the need for stringent regulations to ensure accountability in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. The incident also raises questions about the responsibility of tech companies in deploying AI models, particularly during testing phases, and the potential consequences for failing to adhere to established guidelines.

 

 

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 07:15 PM IST
