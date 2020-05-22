Coffee bar chain Barista has installed Dotpe’s Scan-Order-Pay solution at its Gurugram outlets, allowing customers to access the menu by scanning a quick response (QR) code placed outside the takeaway window so they won’t have to grab a physical menu.

After the order is placed, customers can pay on the phone using one of the mobile wallets. When the order is ready the customer is pinged on WhatsApp.

Businesses are embracing scan and pay technology with add-ons like an option to browse the menu on the mobile browser.

Covid-19-led fears of touching surfaces in public place are expected to give a huge boost to mobile phone-based contactless payments. Many customers wouldn’t even want to swipe or tap their credit or debit cards on payment machines.

According to a May study by Capgemini, based on a survey from April, over 82 % of Indian consumers will prefer touchless interaction during the pandemic. Almost 90% of Indian consumers are comfortable using their mobile phones for payments, especially for in-store purchases.

After the pandemic, 48% will prefer touchless interactions. The study found that touchless interfaces have become integral to the customer experience in a health-and-safety conscious world.





