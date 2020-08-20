It’s goodbye time for the historic Internet Explorer

The story of Internet Explorer (IE) actually covers the first real antitrust battle faced by Big Tech. When IE was launched in 1995, the company licenced the code used to make Netscape Navigator, the then dominant browser. It used this to build IE and bundled it with Windows, whereas Netscape had a $49 price tag on it. This is the primary reason why web browsers today are always available for free. It led the US Department of Justice to launch an antitrust investigation into Microsoft and the judge eventually asked for the company to be broken up, and said that giving IE for free was in fact anti-competitive behaviour.