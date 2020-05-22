IT spending on cloud infrastructure grows amid pandemic

Cloud spending is expected to make up as much as 10% of IT spending budgets by 2023, the BCG study said. An Australian airline involved in the study said it was able to save $40 million in annual fuel costs by using cloud-based analytics. The airline simulated “tens of thousands of flight patterns" to create more efficient routes. “We were able to spin up approximately 4,000 CPUs, run the analysis, and then spin use back down to nothing," the company’s CIO said in the study.