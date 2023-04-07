Cyber-related crimes are on the rise. Scammers via social media, SMS and even fake websites are duping innocent citizens of their hard earned money. Recently, a man lost over ₹14 crore by falling victim to a fraud on Tinder.

According to a report by Financial Express (via South China Morning Post), the victim is a 55-year old Italian man who lives in Hong Kong. He developed a romantic relationship with a fraudster who was impersonating as a female investment broker in Singapore.

Gaining his trust over time, the impersonator convinced the victim to sign in to a bogus trading website in order to invest in digital money. "The victim was told that investing in digital money could provide high returns," quoted the report.

Eventually, the man transferred a total of 14.2 million Hong Kong Dollars, roughly more than ₹14 crore, in nine different bank accounts.

The incident occurred in March this year. The police are now investigating the case as "obtaining property by deception" - an offence punishable by up to 10 years in jail under the Theft Ordinance.

Recently, a female MNC executive in Gurgaon was allegedly duped of more than ₹76 lakh by online frauds who promised her high returns on a part time job. The job was simple. She was asked to rate movies on a mobile app, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by Divya, the victim, she had made an account on an online app Bitmaxfilm.com and made several deposits of money.

The New Colony resident received a message from a woman named Meera on Telegram on February 25. Meera offered her a part time job.

Two days later, she started getting messages on WhatsApp from a woman who introduced herself as Tejaswi. She told her that her job involved rating films on the app and asked her to register herself on Bitmaxfilm.com and start rating.