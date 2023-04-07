Italian man loses more than ₹14 crore in Tinder ‘love’ scam2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:37 AM IST
- Gaining trust over time, the impersonator convinced the victim to sign in to a bogus trading website in order to invest in digital money.
Cyber-related crimes are on the rise. Scammers via social media, SMS and even fake websites are duping innocent citizens of their hard earned money. Recently, a man lost over ₹14 crore by falling victim to a fraud on Tinder.
