IT-BPM sector to add 3.75 lakh jobs in FY22: TeamLease

While full-time employment commands the volume, contract staffing is expected to gain significantly from the positivity in the market to reach a headcount of 1.48 lakh employees by March 2022. “The acceptance of contract staffing is not restricted to corporates, even candidates are opening up to the concept of contract staffing. Unlike before, nearly 10-15% of contractual IT-BPM joiners in FY22 are from full-time employment," the report said.