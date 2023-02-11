OnePlus unveiled its latest number series smartphones for global markets including India. The company launched the OnePlus 11 5G phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. OnePlus also introduced the mid-ranger OnePlus 11R for the Indian market.

Since the OnePlus 7 series, the company brings a ‘Pro’ model for its flagship phones every year. But will the trend continue with OnePlus 11 series? The answer is no. OnePlus has confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 11 Pro or OnePlus 11T smartphone this year.

Confirming the same to Android Authority, OnePlus said that the lack of a OnePlus 11T is a simple way of ‘streamlining the flagship portfolio.’

“Starting with our 2023 lineup, we are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and globally) by removing our Pro lineup. In our opinion, you don’t need to have a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro’," OnePlus told Android Authority.

However, it is unclear if there will be no other flagship phone from the company in 2023. It is uncertain if OnePlus has something other than a ‘T’ model.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 5G is up for pre-orders in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹56,999. Buyers can avail ₹1,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.

The handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.