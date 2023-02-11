It’s confirmed! OnePlus is not bringing OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus 11T
- OnePlus has confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 11 Pro or OnePlus 11T smartphone this year.
OnePlus unveiled its latest number series smartphones for global markets including India. The company launched the OnePlus 11 5G phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. OnePlus also introduced the mid-ranger OnePlus 11R for the Indian market.
