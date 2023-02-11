It’s confirmed! OnePlus is not bringing OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus 11T

Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 5G is up for pre-orders in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹56,999. Buyers can avail ₹1,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.

