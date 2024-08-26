Explore
It's Glowtime event confirmed: Apple set to launch iPhone 16 Series on September 9

Apple's iPhone 16 launch event is set for September 9 at Apple Park, featuring the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models, the Apple Watch Series 10, and various software updates. The event will be live-streamed.

California-based Apple has officially set the stage for its eagerly awaited iPhone 16 launch event, scheduled for September 9.

California-based Apple has officially set the stage for its eagerly awaited iPhone 16 launch event, scheduled for September 9. The event will feature an in-person gathering at the iconic Apple Park, reported 9to5Mac. It will kick off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), with a global audience tuning in virtually. Apple's invitation to the event teases with the phrase: "It’s Glowtime."

While the details of the event are still under wraps, Apple has a reputation for surprising its audience, so additional announcements may be on the horizon. As in past events, the entire iPhone 16 reveal will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including Apple’s official website, the TV app on various Apple devices, and Apple’s YouTube channel.

The centerpiece of the event will undoubtedly be the unveiling of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Here is a quick rundown of the expected upgrades:

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are rumored to be powered by the new A18 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM to enhance Apple Intelligence support. The design may include an action button and a capture button specifically for the Camera app, alongside a refined, vertically aligned camera bump to accommodate spatial video recording. The phones are expected to be available in a fresh palette of colors, including blue, green, pink, white, and black.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to introduce the A18 Pro chip and boast larger displays—6.3 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. New color options like Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Bronze Titanium are anticipated. Other key features may include a capture button for the Camera app and a 5x optical zoom camera exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro.

The event is also expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 10, likely featuring larger 45mm and 49mm models, a slimmer case design, enhanced performance, and advanced health sensors. Additionally, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is predicted to be revealed, bringing further performance improvements.

Alongside the hardware announcements, Apple is expected to reveal the release dates for its upcoming software updates. These include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.

Published: 26 Aug 2024, 11:06 PM IST
