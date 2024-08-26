It's Glowtime event confirmed: Apple set to launch iPhone 16 Series on September 9
California-based Apple has officially set the stage for its eagerly awaited iPhone 16 launch event, scheduled for September 9. The event will feature an in-person gathering at the iconic Apple Park, reported 9to5Mac. It will kick off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), with a global audience tuning in virtually. Apple's invitation to the event teases with the phrase: "It’s Glowtime."