Jack Dorsey-backed X alternative, Bluesky is now available for all users. All you need to know
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey-backed social media alternative Bluesky has opened its gates for all users, scrapping the invite-only model. The platform has over 3 million users and mimics many features of the original Twitter, excluding direct messages.
Bluesky, the social media alternative backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has finally ditched its invite-only model and opened its doors to all users. The X (formerly Twitter) alternative has over 3 million users and the social media network mimics many of the features found on the original Twitter site, with the exception of the direct messaging feature.