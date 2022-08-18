Janmashtami stickers on WhatsApp: How to download and share with others

Janmashtami stickers on WhatsApp: How to download and share with others1 min read . 08:54 AM IST
- Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated across the country.
Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious day in Hindu calendar. According to Indian mythology, the day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.
WhatsApp has become a popular choice among its users to send greetings and wishes on special occasions. If you are looking to wish you loved ones on Krishna Janmashtami via WhatsApp, then stickers are the easiest tool. You can download Janmashtami sticker pack of your choice from Google Play Store in few, easy steps. Before proceeding, make sure your device is running the latest version of WhatsApp
- To download and add Janmashtami stickers to WhatsApp on your device, follow these steps
- Head to the Google Play Store and search for Janmashtami stickers in the search bar
- This will show you multiple Janmashtami sticker packs. Tap on the sticker pack of your choice to download
- Once downloaded and installed on your device, select the sticker pack you want to add to WhatsApp
- Here, select the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option to add
- WhatsApp will prompt you to confirm that you wish to add the sticker pack. Tap on Confirm.
- The sticker pack will now appear in the Sticker section inside the WhatsApp app.
How to share Janmashtami stickers on WhatsApp
- Open the chat you want to send Janmashtami WhatsApp stickers to
- Tap on the Sticker section and choose the sticker you want to share
- Hit ‘Send’
Note: Apple iPhone does not allow users to download third-party stickers. While the app has an in-built sticker section, there are no Janmashtami -specific stickers. iPhone users can either ask their Android friends to share stickers with them, which they can save to their sticker list to share later.
