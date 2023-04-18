Japanese gaming giant Sega to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio in $776 million deal2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Rovio, maker of the popular mobile game Angry Bird, will be acquired by Japanese gaming giant Sega in a $776 million deal.
Japanese gaming giant Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. has announced plans to acquire the creator of the popular mobile game Angry Birds - Rovio Entertainment - in a deal worth $776 million. The deal values each Rovio share at 9.25 euros, a 19% premium to Rovio's Friday closing price.
