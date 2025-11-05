China bans foreign AI chips as Jensen Huang pivots strategy; Nvidia joins India tech alliance

The Chinese government has reportedly issued an official guidance which mandates that the new data centre projects which have received funds from the State will have to use domestic artificial intelligence chips, reported the news agency Reuters, citing people aware of the development.

These foreign-made semiconductor chips include Nvidia's H20, B200, and H200 chips.

According to the agency report, the Chinese authorities have ordered data centres which are less than 30% completed to remove all foreign-made chips or cancel their plans of purchasing them.

In case of some projects at the advanced stage, the decision to remove all foreign-made chips will be taken on a case-by-case basis, the sources told the news agency.

President Trump, in an interview last week, said that the United States will let China “deal with Nvidia” but not in terms of the most advanced chips. According to the agency report, China's crackdown on foreign AI chips will cut Nvidia's hopes of gaining its Chinese market share.

Nvidia turns to India Billionaire founder Jensen Huang-led Nvidia Corp. has joined the ‘India Deep Tech Alliance’, which comprises Indian and US-based investors funding deep tech startups in South Asian countries, reported the news agency Reuters on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

The big tech firm has also secured more than $850 million in capital commitments to close a big funding gap, as the group of investors now add new members to the alliance.

Qualcomm Ventures, Activate AI, InfoEdge Ventures, Chirate Ventures and Kalaari Capital are the new investors who have joined the India Deep Tech Alliance.

According to the agency report, the India Deep Tech Alliance was launched in September 2025 with a $1 billion initial commitment to help the company in sectors like space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics.

As part of the alliance, Nvidia will provide the startups with technical guidance, training and policy inputs to help the deep-tech startups adopt its artificial intelligence and computing tools.

Nvidia's move comes after the Indian government launched a $12 billion programme to assist in research and development in the country. The agency report also highlighted that India's deep-tech startup funding surged 78% to $1.6 billion last year, according to Nasscom data, an industry body.

