Jensen Huang unveils plans for Taiwan’s first AI Supercomputer at Computex: All you need to know

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has announced an ambitious plan to build Taiwan’s first AI supercomputer, marking a significant milestone for the island’s role in global artificial intelligence development. The announcement came during Huang’s keynote speech at Computex, Asia’s premier technology trade show currently underway in Taipei.

The initiative will see Nvidia collaborate with leading Taiwanese firms Foxconn and TSMC, alongside the government, to establish cutting-edge AI infrastructure on the island. “Taiwan doesn’t just build supercomputers for the world,” said Huang. “We’re also building AI for Taiwan.”

Describing the island as the "centre" of the semiconductor and AI industry, the Taiwan-born executive emphasised the strategic importance of developing a local AI ecosystem. “Having a world-class AI infrastructure in Taiwan is really important,” he added.

During his address, Huang also introduced the latest advancements in Nvidia’s AI hardware, including an upgraded version of its Blackwell processing platform. He showcased new robotics tools and "AI agents" designed to manage corporate operations, as well as a new iteration of the company’s NVLink technology, which allows clients to build semi-custom AI infrastructure.

“Ten years from now, we’ll look back and realise that AI has become part of everything,” said Huang, appearing in his trademark black leather jacket. “In fact, we need AI everywhere.”

The annual Computex event has drawn tech leaders from across the globe, spotlighting Taiwan’s central role in the production of advanced semiconductors—crucial components for smartphones, servers, and AI applications such as ChatGPT.

Executives from global chipmakers including Qualcomm, Foxconn, and MediaTek are also attending. Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon hinted at expansion into data centres but provided few details. Much of this year’s attention is focused on the push to integrate AI capabilities directly into consumer devices such as laptops, robots, and vehicles.

Paul Yu, an analyst at Witology Markettrend Research Institute, highlighted the pivotal nature of the moment. “We’re at a critical juncture for AI hardware,” Yu said. “Significant investment in the last two and a half years has led to rapid innovation. The period from 2025 to 2026 will be essential for converting AI model training into commercial applications.”

However, the sector faces challenges, particularly amid rising geopolitical tensions and shifting trade policies. Many at Computex remain wary of directly addressing the potential impact of US tariffs, which remain in flux under President Donald Trump’s administration.

In April, Washington initiated a national security investigation into semiconductor imports—a move that could pave the way for harsh new tariffs, especially targeting production centres outside the United States.

Taiwan, whose economy is heavily reliant on tech exports, is attempting to navigate this uncertainty by pledging greater investment in US-based operations. TSMC has announced an additional US$100 billion investment in the United States, building on its previous commitment of US$65 billion. Meanwhile, GlobalWafers recently inaugurated a new wafer facility in Texas and pledged another US$4 billion to bolster its US presence.

Despite these challenges, Huang struck an optimistic tone. “I fully expect Taiwan to continue to thrive—before, after, and throughout,” he said, responding to questions about the impact of the current trade environment.