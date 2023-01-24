JetSynthesys acquires former Twitter India head’s creator monetization platform1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Fanory will continue to exist as an independent brand led by Manish Maheshwari within the JetSynthesys ecosystem
New Delhi: Gaming and entertainment firm JetSynthesys has acquired majority stake in Fanory, a content monetization platform for creators, co-founded by former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, for an undisclosed sum. As part of the acquisition, Maheshwari will take charge as president, corporate level at JetSynthesys.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×